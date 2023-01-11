Multi Radiance Medical, a Solon-based laser therapy manufacturer, is the first company of its kind to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia with its MRM FibroLux therapy laser.
Founded by Max Kanarsky in 2005, Multi Radiance uses technology developed for and by the Soviet Space program, which he said became privatized after the fall of the Soviet Union.
“I took initiative to bring this technology to the U.S. in the early 2000s, not realizing that this is a brand new industry that was just starting,” Kanarsky told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 9, adding that the industry of laser therapy is about 20 years old.
In 1991, the Pepper Pike resident joined his family in the Cleveland area at the age of 18 from Minsk, Belarus, then part of the Soviet Union, and began working as a dental technician while learning English as a Second Language at Cuyahoga Community College.
Kanarsky then attended Cleveland State University as a biology major in the pre-dental program and became involved in various health care-related business ventures before dropping out and starting his business.
Seeing the tremendous opportunity of this new, sophisticated technology, over the years Multi Radiance grew to include product development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and research.
“Any new technology requires a lot of education, and we at some point realized that we needed to start investing in product development and research, so we got on this pathway about nine or 10 years ago,” Kanarsky said. “And because our technology is so unique and different than most of our competitors, we couldn’t use somebody else’s data to say, ‘Well, ours does the same thing or better.’ So, we started from validating our own technology through clinical studies.”
He said that at any given time, Multi Radiance has 20 different double-blind, randomized clinical studies in the works for various conditions and has over 60 published studies.
With its start in pain management, the company mainly works in the physical therapy, sports medicine, rehab and veterinary industries, including work with about 150 professional and college sport teams across all leagues.
The work to seek FDA clearance for the MRM FibroLux therapy laser began about four years ago, following positive feedback from patients and clinicians after the initial study.
“In some cases, fibromyalgia patients are handicapped by this condition,” Kanarsky said. “Firsthand, I heard from a patient who was not able to go to work, was not able to put a shirt on because of pain and tender points on his body. And this technology was helping better and without side effects than pharmaceuticals. There are only a few pharmaceuticals (available), which are quite expensive.”
The photoceutical device delivers optimal doses of light energy using a combination of curated wavelengths to be administered at the correct dose with the ideal dosage to offer a non-pharmacological, non-invasive and side effect-free treatment.
The device is available for clinicians to use and a patient model is in development.
“Not only patients are not familiar with this type of technology and alternative, but also many clinicians were still not aware that this technology exists, especially among medical doctors,” Kanarsky said. “We were presenting and exhibiting at the rheumatology conference this past November, a month-and-a-half ago, and the reception was just great, unbelievable.”