Advertorial
At Right at Home, we’ve already shared our COVID-19 policies with our clients and caregivers, and we speak daily. Here are some options that we have found that are working for remaining physically distant but spiritually close and emotionally connected to our seniors.
1) Make a new schedule and stick to it. Need a reason not to spend all day in your jammies, even if your coffee shop is closed? You can have a cup of joe with your buddies on FaceTime.
2) Virtually join a minyan or service, anywhere. Want to sleep in and still daven? Just Zoom in on a West Coast temple. We need all the prayers we can get right now.
3) Need a new non-electronic hobby? How about making birthday cards or presents, setting up your trains, organizing recipes into a cookbook, working a puzzle or sewing “just in case” face masks for caregivers.
4) Library closed? Borrow a book for your e-reader or take a virtual tour of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum or the Smithsonian Institution. Then watch “Night at the Museum.”
5) Game night. Turns out its almost as fun to play mahjong online with your friends. If you don’t have a fourth, the computer will sit in and you can invite your friends in Florida to play too.
6) No live sports, how about a fantasy draft?
7) Since we’ll all be staying home for seder, consider downloading a new Haggadah or writing your own.
8) Gym closed? Trying to flatten your curves and avoid COVID-19? Go for a walk. Just don’t everybody run to Squire’s Castle at the same time. Our lovable mutt, Bella, loves stretching her legs and she has been sleeping really well. If it’s cold, look for an exercise video on YouTube.
9) Love volunteering but the nursing home is closed to visitors? Sing a favorite Passover song and share the recording. Or make some Passover cards and send them to the Kosher Food Pantry to put in the yuntif bags they’ll be delivering.
10) At Right at Home, we love hiring seniors that have experience caring for others. Call me if you’d like to volunteer with a paycheck. We love our caregivers. They’re awesome. We’re still hiring. Stay safe. We can be reached at 216-752-2222.
We wish you all a happy and safe Passover. Be well and stay safe.
For more information on how we can help, we can be reached at 216-752-2222, or at shalom@ohioseniorcare.net.