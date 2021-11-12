ADVERTORIAL
Protect your savings with insurance for home care
It’s a sad and familiar story – a couple saves for a secure retirement, has a proud financial nest egg and suddenly a spouse becomes ill, and the nest egg is used up to pay for costly home care, assisted living, or care in a nursing home.
While I witnessed this devastating scenario countless times while serving as CEO of Menorah Park, I also encountered clients who proactively planned for this eventuality in their healthier and younger years, and had the protection of quality long term care insurance which paid for necessary home care, assisted living and care in the nursing home.
Home care is clearly the most popular long-term care service used by those who are chronically ill and their families. When the need for care first arises, many turn to family members for the physical help needed. However, care needs often go beyond their ability to help. Long-term care insurance provides reimbursement to get the care needed in the right setting, and it is usually home. Insurance will pay for professional caregivers and will also pay cash each month to family caregivers who are caring for a client at home.
Premiums for long-term care insurance are flexible and can be tailored for most budgets. The most economical premiums can be obtained at younger ages in the 50s and 60s, when clients are in good health.
If you’re like most people, you’re wondering how you will handle your own long-term care needs, most likely focusing on staying home as long as possible. Let me help by carefully listening to your concerns, and together with my background in providing senior care, we can explore a long-term care insurance solution which carefully protects your retirement savings.
