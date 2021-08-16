A Strongsville man recently donated $1 million to the Alzheimer’s Association to found the Jan & Josephine Castora Family Caregiver Relief Program.
Jan Castora made the donation in honor of his wife, Josephine, who died in 2019 of aphasia. The program will pay for agency caregivers to assist families needing help caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
“This fund is going to help so many individuals in our 22-county area of northern Ohio,” said Lindsay Walker, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter, in a news release. “Every family I meet has their own caregiving story or are familiar with the growing need to support those in caregiving roles. The Jan & Josephine Castora Family Caregiver Relief Fund will be so important to so many.”
The caregiver program is for caregivers who do not have paid help. To find out eligibility requirements, visit alz.org/cleveland/carerelief or call 216-206-8389.