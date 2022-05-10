Dr. Robyn Strosaker was named president and COO of University Hospitals Beachwood, Lake West and TriPoint and medical centers, according to a May 5 news release. She will begin her new appointment June 1.
Strosaker will replace Cynthia Moore-Hardy, who recently retired after 25 years of leadership as president of UH Lake Health.
“Dr. Strosaker’s abilities as a team-builder, communicator, problem-solver and physician will help facilitate and continue the ongoing integration of UH and Lake Health into one, unified health system to best serve our patients’ needs,” Alan Papa, COO of UH east market, said in the release. “With her leadership, we look forward to providing our patients in and around Lake County with the highest-quality, compassionate care.”
For the past three years as COO at UH Cleveland Medical Center, Strosaker provided incomparable leadership for the $2.1 billion, full-service 1,000-bed academic medical center at the core of the UH health system, the release stated.
Strosaker previously served as the chief medical officer at UH Cleveland Medical Center for three years.