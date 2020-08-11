Children can learn best when interacting with others. But with many school districts starting the school year remotely, children will be missing out on the socialization component of being in the classroom.
How can this impact a student’s emotional and social development?
According to Jeffrey A. Lox, executive director of Bellefaire JCB in Shaker Heights, and Michelle Martin, founder/director of Insight Wellness Center in Warrensville Heights, children can be impacted, though not immediately evident.
“The mere isolation at home in and of itself has a large impact on their sense of connectedness to others,” Martin said. “We as humans are social beings, that is why I prefer to not even use the phrase ‘social distancing.’ The other aspect I see, because I’m always talking and thinking about how cognition is hooked to movement, is physical activity. We learn by moving and interacting with your environment. Physical activity is important for fine motor and gross motor development. The more they’re on their screens, the less they are moving. That can result in sluggishness.”
Though a child’s development can be affected, there is no way of knowing exactly how right now, Lox explained. Adding that there is a need for long-term studies on the pandemic and how it affects us, a child’s emotional needs are the same, he said. If those needs aren’t being met, children could display depressive or anxious symptoms, whether due to remote learning or taking on the pandemic-related stress of adults.
“The good news is human development, especially in kids, is resilient,” Lox noted. “A lot can happen to potentially derail us, but the good news is, for most human beings, we can drift back to that path and build that natural resilience.”
Every child is different, but there are some red flags for parents to look out for that can indicate a child is emotionally struggling with remote learning. In children specifically, markers of depression or anxiety are completely different from what to expect in adults, Lox said. With adults, there are known indicators of depressive symptoms, but for kids, “they’re all over the place in that sense,” he said.
“So what people could see is the opposite of the ‘normal’ symptoms,” he noted. “You could see irritability, withdrawal, developmental regression and lethargy. Kids get their social outlets through activities, play or just hanging out. It’s also like a pressure valve for school. Kids hang out with their friends to relieve the stress of school.”
Martin added, “The No. 1 thing is the development of anxiety, since the brain is changing without all of the stimulation they’d normally get from movement, touching other people and talking. That lack of interaction results in increased anxiety, worry, feeling threatened and feeling insecure about everything. You can see that manifest with hyperactivity or recurrence of developmental milestones like bed wetting, refusal to eat or not wanting to eat well or lack of sleep. It can also come up as always voicing their worries about every little thing or needing comfort more often.”
But, it isn’t all bad, Lox said. Children live in a unique age where not only are their classes being taught online, but a good bulk of their social interactions are already done virtually.
“Pre-COVID, kids already got a lot of their social needs met virtually,” he explained. “That is actually quite helpful and hopeful in their virtual era as many kids have already developed skills for navigating their social needs virtually.”
In order to combat any negative impacts of remote learning, parents should be open to listening to a child’s worries.
“A parent’s response makes a huge difference,” Martin noted. “If their children exhibit some of these behaviors that are manifested due to how they’re feeling and they’re rejected for it, that intensifies and increases their anxiety through the roof. If a parent is being comforting, understanding, reassuring and consoling instead of dismissing their feelings, that helps them know it’s OK to express themselves. Minimizing their emotions can cause further damage.”
Lox said parents should find a way for children to safely socialize with their circle of friends.
“So much of our routine and structure was taken away from us, and kids need routine and structure and part of that comes from play,” he said. “We all need to be mindful of staying as close to those routines as safely possible. As children reach ages 11 and 12, their social group is so much more important to them than school or their parents. The question of ‘Who am I,’ is so much answered by who they are friends with than their experiences at school, and that underlines the importance of finding safe ways to socialize during remote learning.”