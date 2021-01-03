Now that 2020 has come to an end, it’s time to look back and reflect on the global pandemic that has turned our world upside down.
We spoke to some Israelis from a plethora of fields about what they learned this difficult and challenging year, and somewhat surprisingly what we heard were inspiring messages of hope and determination.
So here’s to wishing us all a happy new year, full of joy, infinite health and the ability to take forward with us all the lessons we’ve learned.
Avihai Tsabari, tour guide
“The music for us stopped around March 15,” said Avihai Tsabari, founder and CEO of Via Sabra tours.
Tourism was the first industry to be badly hit by COVID-19.
“I felt that there were two choices. You either have a complete meltdown, breakdown, lose it completely –or you look up and think about how we’re becoming better out of all of this,” he said. “We started reinventing ourselves. We learned many things and decided to change many things.”
Laura Ben-David, photographer
As a photographer, Laura Ben-David found herself less busy than usual this year.
But instead of sitting around, she decided that pandemic season presented the perfect opportunity to get past her fears by mastering how to ride a unicycle.
“I didn’t really think I could learn the unicycle,” she said.“It was literally something to do. It was exercise, there was no social involvement, not near people, so it kind of fit in this crazy year. It took a lot of work and a lot of practice and time.”
Efraim Jaul, geriatrician
As the director of geriatrics at Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, professor Efraim Jaul has a pretty good idea of how Covid-19 has deeply affected the lives of the elderly.
“There’s no doubt that this is a traumatic, unsettling event, there’s an uncertainty that’s a very critical component,” Jaul said. “I have no doubt that it’s creating difficult reactions.”
And yet, Jaul is intent on finding positive aspects to this pandemic and accordingly making changes to our daily lives. These, he said, can include rediscovering hobbies such as cooking and reading, taking a break from endlessly helping out children and grandchildren and utilizing new technologies – he himself discovered podcasts this year.
Yehudit Isaacs, nurse
Yehudit Isaacs is the supervising nurse of the emergency department at Laniado Hospital in Netanya, which serves about half a million people in central Israel. She, her husband and four of her children were among the earliest to have contracted COVID-19 in the country.
“I think that beyond being an illness that damages lungs and creates problems there, corona is first of all a disease of loneliness,” she said.
This loneliness, she said, is multifaceted and affects wide-ranging populations, whether elderly people, people stuck in quarantine at home, patients in corona wards or children unable to go to school.
“The thing that I learned during this time is the importance of touch, the support up close for which there’s no substitute. The human touch can’t be replaced with technological measures, advanced as they may be,” she said.
Yossi Leshem, ornithologist
“Despite corona and it being a big mess from every aspect, we tried to carry on with life in accordance with restrictions,” said professor Yossi Leshem from Tel Aviv University and the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel.
New technologies were employed to host events, conducting small-scale tours and sharing its work online with a growing audience. One endeavor that was shared online and went viral, for example, was the feeding of a vulture chick by a “mama drone” that warmed the pandemic-stricken hearts of many thousands around the world.”
Hassan Elziadna, software engineer and entrepreneur
For Hassan Elziadna, a software engineer and entrepreneur, COVID highlighted the need for innovative and technological learning platforms.
The first-place winners of this year’s Startup Negev accelerator competition, Elziadna, his son, and a couple living nearby developed a learning platform for young children with learning disabilities to help them with their schoolwork. Despite COVID putting a halt to some of their plans, Elziadna – who consults for the projection top of his job at a tech company – is convinced that there are opportunities in this strange time period.
“COVID did destroy some business and did a lot of damage, but it also opened up possibilities to think of solutions,” he said. “That came with this new state in which people are shut in at home or their mobility is limited. As is always the case, in difficult times and new situations, there are both challenges and there are opportunities.”
Moti Schwartz, CEO of Mishkenot Shaananim
As the CEO of the Mishkenot Shaananim cultural center in Jerusalem and director of its annual international writers festival, Moti Schwartz spent the past year learning about moving cultural activities online.
“We were among the first to recognize that this thing is here to stay and isn’t simply coming and going, and we were among the first to do something about it,” he said, recounting the swift digital turnaround that the festival underwent back in May. “The thing is to understand that this activity isn’t something we’re doing only because we have to because of the coronavirus,” he explained.
Shirel Berger, chef
When work at chef Shirel Berger’s celebrated vegan fine dining restaurant Opa came to a halt during the pandemic, it left her with time to think and with new lessons learned.
“I’m an ambitious woman and it’s very important for me to succeed, but the question is whether we stop every day to ask ourselves if we’re enjoying the journey,” she said. “One of the strongest things was of course the issue of our life beforehand, on this ride. We exploited our bodies and the planet in a way that doesn’t make sense, and this halt is justified.
“For me as a restaurateur, it’s about going truly local. It’s about really being much closer to understanding how our food’s journey to our plates is substantial for the world and for the people who make it.”
David “Dush” Barashi, medical clown
David “Dush” Barashi was the first medical clown in the world to enter a corona ward – complete with the red nose, the jumpsuit and all the protective gear. The experience was similar to those he’s had in international disaster areas.
“You understand something very clearly. In this kind of chaotic situation, the things that should motivate you are positive dynamics, solidarity and giving unconditionally and without limits,” he said. “Once you’re in that state of mind, everything starts to look much better.”
Yaron Daniely, investor
Yaron Daniely, who heads the aMoon Alpha health venture capital fund, has three major conclusions from this past year.
First, that the pandemic didn’t slow down investment. Second, investments became much more open and global during the pandemic, with investors and companies looking beyond their immediate environment into a larger virtual network. Third, that the once-specialized field of health technology has moved into the public domain.
“Now everyone understands health,” he said. “We’re seeing a kind of openness from both investors and entrepreneurs to entering the world of health. That’s an important thing.”
Hana Ftaya, orchestra co-founder
The Israeli Firqat Alnoor Orchestra recently made headlines for celebrating the Abraham Accords by performing the Emirati song “Ahebak” (“I Love You”).
Its success, said orchestra co-founder and manager Hana Ftaya, has to do with the deep breath that the group took during the pandemic.
“First of all, it was important for us as an orchestra to make every effort that our musicians won’t stay at home,” she said. “That’s something that really, really bothered me during the first lockdown.”
Ashager Araro, social activist
Battae, an Ethiopian Israeli heritage center that focuses on the culture and history of Ethiopian Jewry, opened in Tel Aviv only a few months before the pandemic struck.
“The year started out amazing,” said founder Ashager Araro, recounting the dozens of people who came in every day to learn about Ethiopian Jewry through art, dance, music and food. “Corona put an end to all this and we had to move over to a digital edition of all our programs. It really was a serious challenge, but to our delight, we did, in fact, manage.”
Eliora Weiss, high school student
“I had an extremely interesting past few months with corona,” said 17-year-old high school student Eliora Weiss. “I actually found it be quite helpful personally.”
This is because COVID regulations have confined lessons for Weiss’ age group to the online sphere for many months. In the classroom setting, Weiss finds it challenging to divide her attention between listening to teachers and taking notes. Classes on Zoom enable her to fully concentrate on the teacher.
“It’s allowed me to record lessons and focus on listening,” she said.