Regarding mental health, the most important thing is to get some sort of help, but when deciding what kind of support to get, the severity of the problem and the approach to addressing it help dictate whether to choose a psychologist or a psychiatrist.
“I believe that we should all have an unbiased, but yet distinct person that is disconnected from our lives that we can talk with and get support from the time we are little onward,” said Adina Bloom Lewkowicz, social worker and social-emotional learning specialist at the Transformational Learning Collaborative in the Cleveland area, said. “I wish that mental health support could be a given.”
Lewkowicz said the problem is that there’s a misconception about mental health care that makes people hesitant to get such care.
“It’s more of a fear of being revealed, of being that open with things that for many people that never really discussed,” she said.
But when seeking therapy, deciding between a psychologist and psychiatrist depends, among other factors, on whether a patient wants to focus more on therapy versus medication with psychiatrist prescribing medication, while a psychologist focuses more so on counseling, said Dr. Jeffrey Turell founder, CEO and medical director of Strive Mental Health and Wellness in Shaker Heights.
“Most people, they want to get better, but they don’t want to put the work in toward self-reflection or taking a hard look at themselves and their relationships,” he said. “They may want to start off with medication for treating their condition and in that case, meeting with the psychiatrist to do better. Some people would rather try to work through things and like to use medications as a last resort or to complement their balance of looking at themselves and how they handle stress and how they handle interactions with other people. And so they would do better with a psychologist first.”
For some a mix of both approaches might be best, Turell said.
“Some people would like the best of both worlds and have treatment with medication from a psychiatrist and see a psychologist for weekly counseling services,” he said.
Lewkowicz said that a mix of therapy and medication can be best if an individual suffers from symptoms that require both reflection and prescriptions to help control issues.
Doing one without the other is like “you’re pouring something into a well that has no bottom,” she said.
Turell said one trend he finds troubling is the continued over-reliance on primary care physicians for mental health care.
“I think people are still seeing primary care for psychiatry, just because there’s so many people that need mental health services, and there’s not enough mental health providers to treat all the patients in need.”
The problem is that primary care physicians are less comfortable prescribing different types of medications or increasing doses of particular medications, meaning that a patient may not be getting the best care possible. This can particularly be true when prescribing controlled substances, such as stimulants for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
Staff Reporter Meghan Walsh contributed to this story.