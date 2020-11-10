At some point in their life, most people can say they’ve dealt with pink eye.
Though it can be a very common condition of the eye, Dr. Brian Kane, an optometrist at Kane & Figler Optometry in Highland Heights, and Dr. Craig Miller, owner at The Optical Co. in Columbus, pink eye is actually a catch-all term for a lot of eye conditions. So, it’s important to know exactly what you’re dealing with before planning treatment.
“It depends on what you define pink eye as,” Miller said. “Pink eye gets loosely categorized as any sort of eye redness you might have. It could be an allergic pink eye, bacterial, viral – typically they all get lumped in as pink eye.”
Doctors typically consider pink eye as the layman’s term for conjunctivitis, an inflammation or infection of the outer membrane of the eyeball and inner eyelid, which can be either viral or bacterial.
“The majority of patients consider it as the bacterial infection, with eyes crusted shut, discharge and irritation of the eye,” Kane noted. “The young and elderly get it the most. Sometimes with elderly individuals, their mind fails them and they forget certain things in their hygiene. With children, they haven’t built up a habit of washing hands before touching their eyes. That is the cause of it, touching bacteria and then touching your eyes.”
Miller said though it’s a common condition, it is not as common as one would think as far as a viral infection. It is more so an annual virus, following the seasons like the flu or the common cold.
“(Infections) are sort of across the board, and it goes back to what we actually call pink eye,” he explained. “A lot of times, kids will get a little bacterial red-eye, which they pick up all the time. While it might not be true conjunctivitis, they tend to get more infections that may be categorized as pink eye, but it is usually tied to the adenovirus strain.”
If you are dealing with pink eye, there are some things to look out for.
Vision change, or a total loss of vision is a big one, along with vision getting progressively worse.
Miller also said a lot of discharge, extreme redness and an aggravated eye are also big determinants that something is wrong.
“If the eye just isn’t right and you don’t have a reason for it, you’d want to come to the doctor,” he said. “If there is any time your vision is affected or there is discomfort, it’s better to come into see an eye doctor. It’s better safe than sorry. If you squash it early, it is best.”
Both doctors did not recommend at-home treatments of any condition categorized as pink eye until people know what they’re dealing with.
“It needs to be professionally treated and not treated at home,” Kane noted. “I would suggest you need to be seen and if you can’t be seen in person, do a telehealth visit. If the doctor still thinks they need to see you in person, you need to be the necessary arrangements. At-home remedies for bacterial infections or inflammation could cause blindness in some cases.”
Kane said, “Also, true viral conjunctivitis is very contagious so we’d want to know you have it because it spreads very easily. We want people to come in so we can determine if it is bacterial or viral. If it is bacterial, we can give you antibiotics. If it is viral, we have medication to reduce the severity, but it has to run its course like the cold or flu.”
To prevent future infections, Miller said good hygiene is the perfect place to start.
“Washing your hands, keeping them away from your eyes and not rubbing them is key,” he noted. “If you wear contacts, make sure you’re wearing single-use contacts. With the viral side of it, just do the same steps you’d do to reduce the risk of catching a cold. Maintain your health and keep viruses at bay. It is the best chance you have.”
Kane said, “At the end of the day if something is persistent and progressive, a medical opinion is needed.”