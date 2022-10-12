Medicare covers several aspects of a person’s health and wellness services, so it is split into four parts, A, B, C and D. Each part takes care of a specific section of health care and, together, they can work to provide comprehensive coverage to address most health needs people may have.
Ronald Fleeter, president at The Benefit Source, Inc. in Beachwood, and Caryn Zwick, independent agent at KAZ Company in Independence, discussed the four parts of Medicare and how they benefit patients.
“Part A, hospital insurance, helps cover in-patient care in hospitals, skilled nursing facility care, hospice care and home health care,” Fleeter explained. “Part B, which is medical insurance, helps to cover doctors and other health care providers, outpatient care, home health care, durable medical equipment and preventive services.”
Part C consists of Medicare Advantage Plans, which are private healthcare plans that administer Medicare benefits, he said. Part D is prescription drug coverage.
“Many of the Part C advantage plans include Part D coverage,” Fletter stated.
People must determine whether they want traditional Medicare with a supplement and a Part B plan, or a Medicare Advantage – also known as Part C plan – which encompasses everything in one product, he said.
“It bundles everything together and often includes some additional benefits not covered by Medicare, such as dental, vision and hearing aids,” Fleeter said.
To find information about those options, Fleeter said people can speak to a broker, an insurance company, reach out to Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program, call 800-MEDICARE or visit Medicare.gov.
By using a broker, clients can receive unbiased advice on the different products and what may be best for their needs, Fleeter said.
“It can streamline their decision-making process and save them a lot of time at no cost to them,” he added.
Fleeter said that, because brokers know the landscape, they can quickly direct clients to the appropriate plans after asking a few questions to gauge their needs or wants.
Zwick elaborated on Part B, saying it covers services such as MRIs, lab work and outpatient surgery, and that the services can be done at a hospital or a standalone facility.
“Part C is a Medicare Advantage Plan and covers Part A, B and most often Part D, as well as other benefits, such as dental,” she explained. “Part D is a standalone drug plan and can only be added to original Medicare.”
If a person is enrolled in Parts A and B only, they need a standalone drug plan through Part D and may opt to add a Medicare supplement plan to fill in the gaps that Medicare doesn’t cover, she added.
“If one is enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan, Part C, most often it includes the drug plan and they need to be enrolled in Part A and Part B as well,” she stated.
Zwick also highlighted the benefits of using an independent agent to navigate one’s options when it comes to Medicare.
Independent agents are able to discuss multiple plans, enroll clients and follow through servicing them, should any issues arise after they are enrolled, she explained.
When searching for an agent to assist them, potential clients should ask what their experience is, how long they have been an agent and what plans they are certified to offer, she pointed out.
Zwick also recommended that potential clients bring medical information with them to initial meetings with agents.
They should bring “a list of doctors that they currently see or have seen in the past and may see in the future, along with a list of medications, including dosage and frequency of usage,” she said.