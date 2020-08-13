Widespread usage of telehealth services has been one of the positives to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allowing patients to see their providers and receive care from home has been a game-changer for healthcare, but especially for mental health, according to Dr. Omar Elhaj, senior medical director of LifeStance Midwest and Atlantic regions, which operates PsychBC in Beachwood; Dr. Phil Epstein, a psychologist at Partners for Behavioral Health & Wellness in Beachwood; and Chardé Hollins, behavioral health prevention specialist at the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County in Cleveland.
Elhaj said within two weeks of the stay-at-home order, all of LifeStance’s offices, including PsychBC, went fully virtual. With more than 400 clinicians across four states, he said they’ve seen thousands of patients during the pandemic. With a HIPAA-compliant platform for appointments, patients either call in or request appointments online.
“When we first started this, we were doing 100% of our appointments virtually,” he said. “Now, we’re doing a mixture, with about 68% of appointments being done virtually, even giving patients the ability to hold support groups online.”
With 38 employees at Partners for Behavioral Health & Wellness, Epstein said some employees continue to see patients in office, but most are remote. His office has been offering telehealth appointments since March, and now all employees feel comfortable working with digital platforms like Doxy.me to provide care. He noted telehealth appointments have allowed him to get new perspectives on his patients’ lives, referencing a young boy he sees that struggles with at-home boundaries.
“Sometimes while we are talking, his mother or sister will just open the door and walk into his room, so I get to see something that I would otherwise only have heard about in real time,” Epstein explained. “If we were not doing video conferences, I would’ve never seen that. Now I’ve gotten a sense of how truly intrusive it is. So, there are some interesting spinoffs from this.”
Though ADAMHS Board does not offer direct services, they partner with community agencies that provide mental health and addiction services, Hollins noted. Working in the children’s prevention division to offer services to children up to age 18, she said telehealth is essential in continuing to offer services.
“For example, we have a lot of providers that do group sessions that usually have summer programs for students to come in and participate face-to-face, but of course they couldn’t do that this year,” she said. “Now they’re using telecommuting to get them in a Zoom session and engage them that way. It has been a really big help.”
Offering telehealth services to mental health patients allows them to feel supported during a time where they could’ve felt abandoned.
“These are ongoing patients that need service,” Epstein noted. “People continue to have anxiety and depressive symptoms, and the stress is unbelievable. There is also financial stress, and some families are in really bad shape. And over time with stress, people tend to break down and lapse into a depressive reaction. We recognize that the service we provide is pretty vital. The need for mental health professionals has skyrocketed.”
Elhaj added, “The pandemic is not just a viral disease. It has pushed our limits and has caused existential questions to be asked about our relationships to our jobs, family members and our space. Unfortunately, the pandemic has uncovered a lot of preexisting disparities in access to health care, and we felt strongly that we needed to do something to address that.”
As communities begin to reach the “new normal” and businesses start offering in-person services, continuing to offer telehealth services alongside traditional in-office appointments empowers patients to make the decision best for them.
“It’s about showing people they are not in this alone and we’re here to provide whatever they need, whatever that is right now,” Hollins said. “During this time, we don’t have a lot of choices in the things happening to us. So, allowing people to be empowered by their choices in their mental health is important. No one chooses to be in a crisis. So, we want to make sure that when people are in a situation they didn’t choose to be in, we want to provide them with a service that best fits their needs.”