There has been a prominent increase in telehealth appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic for mental health. The ability to simply log into a therapy appointment from the comfort of your home has provided both convenience and safety during a time in which many people may not be comfortable with the outside world.
Jeff Lox, executive director of Bellefaire in Shaker Heights, said there are many positives to telehealth, as well as certain instances in which an in-person visit may be the better option.
Lox said Bellefaire is one of the largest child and adolescent family behavioral health providers in Ohio. He said Bellefaire serves about 30,000 kids and families every year, and about 90% of what they did during the pandemic was done through virtual means.
Lox said Bellefaire does individual, group and family virtual visits. In many ways, he said, the experience, activities, the discussions, interventions and skills in any therapy session has not really changed as it’s just the medium that’s changed
One of the things Bellefaire is preparing to launch is a virtual group session for children struggling with depression called “Mindset.”
“And that comes out of our understanding that right now – maybe not as a result of COVID-19, but certainly related to the pandemic – there is an epidemic of anxiety and depression among kids and adolescents,” Lox said.
He said what the research and literature show is there’s few reasons not to do virtual sessions with kids and adolescents. The good news in terms of access to care, he said, is that most conditions that people seek therapy for seem to be equally as effective in terms of their outcomes. Lox added people’s satisfaction with their virtual treatment is equal or even slightly better.
“It’s not so it’s not so hard to believe, especially with adolescents and kids who spend their lives in front of screens,” Lox said. “That is not so crazy to think that they actually like it better. They’re much more used to it.”
Lox warned there are a few conditions in which in-person visits may be a better option. If somebody has a “serious and persistent mental illness” like schizophrenia, he said you might shy away from virtual therapy.
“The reason being, in those more organic brain chemistry illnesses, sometimes a disconnection from reality is one of the symptoms,” Lox said. “So, not actually being in the room with someone might be less advantageous.”
Lox added, “the other group of kids that might not be such a good idea to do virtual sessions with is if part of what’s going on in the family is domestic violence, or there is some worry about physical or sexual abuse. You might not know who else is in the house and who hears the child. So, for safety reasons, if one of the concerns is really about abuse or violence within the home, virtual might not be as good.”