The success of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it new issues.
According to Dr. Jennifer Hohman, executive vice president of NOMS Healthcare and family physician in Fremont; Laurie Mandel, founder, and family and psychiatric nurse practitioner at Concierge Treatment Centers of Ohio in Beachwood; and Jane Eigner Mintz, CEO, chief clinical strategist and senior supervising interventionist at Realife Intervention Solutions, LLC in Beachwood, the benefits don’t erase the disparities.
“Since the pandemic’s inception, providers are using telemedicine to maintain contact with patients,” Hohman said. “The disparity we have noticed is the lack of technology among some patients. This often stems from a lack of access due to income or the ability – especially in our seniors. We quickly recognized the importance of finding alternatives to face-to-face care that do not compromise the quality of care delivered.”
While these issues affect a portion of the population, changes made in respect to the pandemic have helped bridge the care gap a little.
“What has happened that was that the HIPPA requirements were waived, and now we can use different modalities,” Mandel said. “So before this, there was a lot of technology that wasn’t HIPPA compliant. Many of them now have more technology put in so you have to admit someone into the room and can’t randomly access conversations. That allowed us to use programs like Google Meet, Zoom, FaceTime and Duo, or free apps like Doxy.me.”
One of the issues that could come out of using different programs for visits lies in skill, Mintz said.
“There is a learning curve to get on Zoom or this and that, but most people are reasonably technologically proficient,” she stated. “When you send someone a link and all they have to do is click it, it’s pretty miraculous. The learning curve is not as steep as people think it is.”
But addressing issues of access and ability comes down to a market question, Mintz said.
“I work in a market that doesn’t really have a gap that needs to be bridged,” she said. “Clients have people in their camps that know how to use technology or they already know how to use it. If you work in a community of regular people that don’t have access to technology then I think it would be really different. There are issues of disparity and access there. We have to give everyone equal access to technology if we expect them to have equal access to these opportunities. As a person who cares about other people, it must be addressed as a whole.”
Mandel noted another issue in access comes with age, and how older adults tend to shy away from technology.
“For those who are not technologically competent or comfortable, it is just not going to work,” Mandel said. “My mother is 85 and she has taken the initiative to learn as much as she can, but a lot of people are not comfortable with that. It’s about making it as easy as possible for people and I supposed they’d have to be educated if they are unsure.”
Mintz said, “When I look at populations of people who don’t have access to technology or technology has passed them by, the biggest mistake they make is letting technology pass them by. This is something that can be corrected if you’re interested, but the mindset is different. I think a lot of people are driven to not be left behind and that is my message to people – no matter your status, go and learn to use technology.”
To bridge that gap, Hohman said her office has been scheduling in-person visits for those who can’t get on board with telehealth visits or don’t have access. Patients are checked in by telephone before coming in and patients stay in separate rooms during their visits while mask-wearing is required.
But, the lessons being learned right now are clear – telehealth is here to stay. The lessons we are learning now will help continue to develop best practices, the providers said.
“I’ve been following telemedicine for years and it took this to just basically explode it out of the water,” Mandel said. “Obviously, it is not for everything but if used properly and with the right technology in the right setting with the right patient, it has its place.”
Hohman said, “Telehealth is here to stay – as it should be. Our younger generations are used to this type of technology and want to use it. Our providers need to adapt and embrace this technology.”