As modern technology has advanced and the state of the world throughout the last two-plus years has left people in need of distanced communication, telehealth has become the go-to method of provider-patient connectivity. It allows individuals to seek treatment for various conditions from the comfort of their own homes, thereby lessening their risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus, as well as saving them a trip to their provider’s office.
Tarah King, public relations and marketing manager at Thrive Peer Recovery Services in Solon, discussed the benefits of telehealth and how it has impacted the medical field.
“It provides a level of convenience and comfort that often isn’t associated with in-person visits to health care providers,” King stated.
She said that in the field of mental health and substance-use disorder, clients often find it easier to seek treatment from the comfort of their own homes, as these can be difficult topics to discuss.
King also noted that commuting costs such as gas prices, can hinder a person’s ability to drive to an appointment.
“Travel time is also eliminated,” she said. “The time and money savings alone are huge benefits.”
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, King said she has seen many regulatory changes implemented.
“We’re also seeing a lot more patients and providers embracing this online platform for appointments,” she pointed out. “Plus, many more insurance companies are covering the costs associated with telehealth visits.”
She said ultimately, telehealth has impacted the medical field in that it has improved greater access to health care.
“It also gives health care providers the ability to extend treatment faster in a lot of cases,” King said.
One of the challenges King explained is that not all medical appointments can be handled via telehealth.
“Therefore, it is not a one-size-fits-all option,” she said.
King said that a hesitation for some patients is the security of these technologies.
“People also tend to be concerned with the privacy and security associated with using this type of technology for an appointment,” she said. “But again, many regulations and compliance standards have been put in place in the medical field to reduce those concerns.”
She pointed out that one of the biggest myths surrounding telehealth is that patients will not get as high a quality of treatment as they would in person.
“I think the biggest misconception is that your level of care will be compromised,” King said. “But realistically, qualified professionals will be providing you great service.”
While these concerns are understandable for King, she noted that virtual medicine is here to stay and that people can take their time growing accustomed to it.
“Telehealth isn’t going anywhere, but you can adapt to it at your own pace,” she stated.