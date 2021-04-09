Bellefaire JCB
For over 150 years, Bellefaire JCB has provided high-quality behavioral health and substance abuse counseling in northeast Ohio. Our therapists are master’s level, licensed professionals with extensive training and experience, including culturally competent therapists to serve the entire Jewish community. Bellefaire accepts most insurance plans.
Hours: Flexible schedule, call for appointment.
Specialties: For parents, parent education and family counseling, parent-child or child-sibling relations, managing life-changing events such as divorce, school-related issues, including bullying, mental health assessments, grief, loss or trauma counseling, attachment disorders, oppositional behaviors, depression, anxiety, self-esteem, sexual and physical abuse, teen dating/violence, adoption and foster care adjustment issues, and attention deficit related problems
Most insurance accepted
Phone: 216-320-8502 / 800-879-2522
Website: bellefairejcb.org
JFSA
JFSA provides individuals and families solutions to face life’s challenges with confidence. Solutions are aimed at helping individuals with mental illness and developmental disabilities achieve greater independence and inclusion, helping families achieve self-sufficiency in the face of financial crises, homelessness or domestic violence, providing seniors with tools to maintain their independence and healthy lifestyle, and strengthen the role that teens and young adults play in our community.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment
Insurance Accepted: Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance
Specialties: Mental health, developmental disabilities, private duty home care, skilled nursing, occupational, physical and speech therapy, in-home supports for older adults, Alzheimer’s caregiver support, domestic violence services, teen dating violence peer education, temporary emergency shelter and financial assistance, college financial aid, Horvitz YouthAbility program.
Telephone: 216-292-3999
Website: jfsa-cleveland.org
