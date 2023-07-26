One might say the popularity of telehealth resulted from a combination of advances in technology and the social restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth offers advantages and is a convenient option for the treatment of some ailments and conditions.
Tarah King, public relations and marketing manager at Thrive Peer Recovery Services in Solon and Cleveland, and Scott Osiecki, CEO of Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County in Cleveland, discussed how telehealth has evolved, why it is here to stay and what it can help treat.
“Since the onset of COVID, both patients and providers have embraced telehealth and view it as common practice instead of a foreign concept,” King said. “The regulatory changes that were implemented back in 2020 have allowed telehealth to become the norm.”
She said she believes telehealth has become such a common practice because, the more people hear about, see or do something, the less apprehensive they become about it.
“Telehealth went from essentially being mandatory in certain cases at the peak of the pandemic to just simply being a sustainable convenience for most people now,” she said.
King said there has been a “huge” increase in mental health diagnoses via telehealth.
“The fact that a person doesn’t have to leave their house to speak with a health care professional about sensitive topics brings a level of comfort to the patient,” she explained. “It’s also beneficial for people with questions about minor aches, pains and ailments. Sometimes, you just need to speak with a healthcare professional for some reassurance that you are treating something like the common cold correctly. Obviously, telehealth is not ideal for emergency situations or when things like testing and treatment is required within a healthcare setting.”
Something people might not know about telehealth is that it requires the same Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and other compliance standards as in-person visits require. When an organization is dealing with protected health information, security and privacy are of high importance, as they help build and maintain trust between patients and their care providers.
She said she believes telehealth has become a permanent fixture in the health care industry.
“I think it is here to stay, but it will evolve as we continue to see regulatory updates,” King said. “At the end of the day, what is best for the patient will always take precedence.”
Osiecki said the COVID-19 pandemic changed the health care landscape in a very short amount of time. Health care networks quickly rose to the challenge that the pandemic presented to them.
“They ensured that there was still seamless care to the clients and one of the tools that they did use was telehealth services, as well as video conferencing,” he explained. “Even before the pandemic, there was an array of options of therapeutic care and these options did include telehealth when it was appropriate for the individual’s diagnosis or treatment plan, but when that pandemic hit, in order to keep services going, that’s when it really, really rose.”
Another reason telehealth is popular is it doesn’t require a patient to travel, Osiecki noted.
“It’s easy because a client doesn’t have to travel to an office to see somebody in-person,” he said. “Also, the fact of, in between calls, it’s easier for the provider to make their notes.”
In most cases, it is recommended that a person continues using in-person mental health and addiction services whenever possible. Telehealth appointments can be a way to bridge the client’s care in between those in-person appointments, he pointed out.
Osiecki said telehealth may not be ideal for a first appointment between a patient and provider.
“I think it’s really important for a person to have an in-person meeting at that time,” he said. “I think it is valuable for a time when a person is doing well in their recovery from mental health or addiction, that they’re able to check in between appointments. So maybe you don’t have to go every month to get your prescriptions refilled because you know that the practitioner knows that it’s working and the person is living in recovery. So that saves time both for the practitioner as well as for the individual. So that’s a really good use of it.”
He encouraged people to ask if telehealth services are available to them through their provider because many do not know that it is an option.
“I think the future of telehealth is that it is here to stay and I really think that, as more and more research is developed on the outcomes of telehealth, it should prove that telehealth does work and I think that will just become another valuable part of the treatment continuum,” Osiecki said.