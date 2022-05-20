Although most mental health care providers have returned to offering in-person care, signs point to telehealth being here to stay.
Tarah King, public relations and marketing manager at Thrive Peer Support in Solon, a provider of behavioral health services and substance use treatment in Ohio, said telehealth remains an important option for mental health care for many reasons, including ease of access, the ability to access services from one’s home and the flexibility it allows.
Because the industry – like most others – was forced to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as a result, the infrastructure is now in place for offering services remotely, King said. While some clients choose to return to in-person services, others opt to remain remote and there’s no real reason they can’t continue to do so.
“Thrive saw a lot of regulatory changes implemented, in addition to an increase in willingness to utilize telehealth from both a patient and provider side,” she explained. “This ultimately led to greater access to health care. We expect telehealth to continue to be robust despite the pandemic subsiding because of the convenience of it, and the flexibility it provides to both patients and workers.”
Accessing mental health care from one’s home allows a level of convenience as they don’t have to drive or find transportation to appointments, and they don’t have to factor in travel times. Additionally, clients don’t have to seek and pay for child care while they are visiting with their practitioners, among other convenience and cost-saving benefits, King said.
Telehealth can also allow for increased privacy.
“There is stigma associated with mental health,” King said. “Even though we are working towards breaking that stigma, knowing you can address mental health concerns from the comfort and privacy of your own home is invaluable. If we can eliminate any anxieties associated with seeking help, why wouldn’t we?”
Thrive aims to connect people struggling with mental health and substance use disorders to peer recovery support services. Those services aim to empower them to embrace all pathways to recovery, while fostering trusting relationships, community engagement and personal growth, according to the organization’s website.
One challenge associated with the shift toward telehealth is that not everyone has easy access to the internet, a smartphone or a computer. While efforts are being made to combat the digital divide in Northeast Ohio, there are still access barriers for many.
“I think a lot of us take for granted that we have easy access to the internet/phone/computers,” King said. “But we can’t forget that there is still a population that doesn’t have that access or is easily intimidated by it. There are ongoing and good efforts being explored to address the digital divide in Greater Cleveland. And Thrive is seeing programming that helps to address those concerns, but we hope to see more of it soon.”
Regardless of whether one is seeking in-person or telehealth mental health care, King advised people not to hesitate to get the help they need.
“Mental health struggles don’t discriminate, regardless of your age, your profession, where you live, etc.,” she said. “But help is available, so please seek it out.”
Staff Reporter Meghan Walsh contributed to this story.