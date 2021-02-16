The Joint Chiropractic has opened at 13910 Cedar Road in University Heights and will have a grand-opening celebration through Feb. 27.
Visitors can receive a free consultation, exam and adjustment for new patients by texting “UHChiro” to 56468. There will also be door prizes, games and refreshments.
After the grand-opening events, new patients receive an initial visit for $29, which includes the consultation, exam and adjustment.
“Spending more time at home can easily lead to an unhealthy, sedentary lifestyle, which can add negative stress to the spine and create dysfunction, such as improper joint motion and altered nerve flow to and from the body,” Dr. Peter Phillips said.
For information about The Joint Chiropractic, visit thejoint.com.
The Joint Corp. has more than 550 locations nationwide.