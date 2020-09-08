For conditions like anxiety or depression, many people’s first thought for treatment is medication or therapy. However, therapy also has a place in the lives of people who don’t struggle with those diagnoses.
According to Dr. Phil Epstein, a psychologist at Partners for Behavioral Health & Wellness in Beachwood, and Ali Trotter, director of admissions and community outreach at Bellefaire JCB in Shaker Heights, therapy can be a good resource for trauma, hard knock or confusing event.
Epstein explained there are several types of therapy. For some people with diagnoses like obsessive-compulsive disorder or phobias, therapy focuses on coping skills and methods to reduce the urge to act in a certain way. For those who have difficulty making decisions for fear of the result or people with personality issues, he said those conditions may to also come along with depression or anxiety.
“So, we deal with those conditions, but also help them undo those thought patterns,” Epstein said. “In some situations, we’re dealing with the interplay of thoughts, feelings and behaviors. So, it’s about getting behind the behaviors. You just have to know who and what you’re dealing with to find the right approach.”
Trotter said the main benefit of therapy lies in skill development, like how to safely cope and feel stressors or symptoms related to mental health. She added some people also go to therapy to explore mindfulness, like decreasing negative thought patterns and break unhealthy cycles.
“It also builds resilience, giving people the ability to learn to cope through things on their own and not rely on therapy forever,” she said. “There is also a lot of work on self-improvement and awareness, making adjustments in your life. It is also a safe space to organize thoughts and express your experiences with someone you can be open and honest with.”
Trotter said goal achievement is the main focus of a therapy appointment.
“In your typical therapeutic relationship, you’d get a mental health assessment and then based on that and your particular diagnosis, you’d develop a treatment plan,” she said. “Every plan looks different. And then you have objectives and goals, things you can do to work towards your final goal. So, there isn’t a standard treatment plan, so to speak.”
But no one wakes up one day out of the blue and decides they need to go to therapy, Epstein said.
Before calling a therapist, he offered suggestions.
“First, think about what has led you to even wonder if you need to be in therapy,” he said. “The ‘what’ is important. Then, if the decision is you think you do need therapy, get a referral from your family physicians or ask your friends. Meet with the person and see if they’re a good fit, though it is OK if they aren’t a good fit for you.”
Trotter said though determining why you’re considering therapy is an important step, she added anyone could benefit from the experience.
“Any time someone is questioning or having a feeling they’ve never felt before, or is maybe sad and doesn’t know why or nervous and anxious and doesn’t know why, those are good reasons to seek those services anyways,” she said. “People often do it when they’re seeing changes in themselves and don’t know why. Many adults seek it when they experience parenting issues. There are many options in Cleveland, so anyone that needs therapy can find it. That is the key.”