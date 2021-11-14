Thrive Behavioral Health, a subsidiary of Thrive Peer Support, a provider of behavioral health services and substance use treatment in Ohio, announced a new partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio, allowing for an integration of peer support services and enhanced, person-centered care.
Peer support services use a shared experience of certified professionals to promote recovery, self-determination, self-advocacy, well-being and independence in self-identifying individuals struggling with mental health issues and/or substance use, according to a news release. Thrive Peer Support gives a unique opportunity to walk hand-in-hand with someone who knows first-hand what the recovery process entails and embraces all pathways to recovery, the release said.
“We are honored to extend the reach of our services with Anthem,” Thrive CEO and co-founder Brian Bailys said in the release. “Our collective goal is to get people the help they need. Together, we can enhance patient care and minimize associated costs.”
In Ohio, 20% of adults 18 and older experience behavioral health-related issues and Thrive Peer Support provides recovery services that allow peer supporters to leverage their lived experience to offer continuing care to these individuals, regardless of their stage in recovery, the release stated. Under the new contract, Anthem members in Ohio can access Thrive Peer Support services under their health insurance plans.
“At Anthem, we believe that mental health is health,” Dr. Elizabeth Bonanno, Anthem behavioral health medical director, said in the release. “The two must be integrated to achieve whole person health. That’s why we’re pleased to offer our members access to this service to empower their recovery journey.