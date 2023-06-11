Thrive Peer Recovery partnered with CHESS Health, a leading provider of evidence-based digital health solutions for substance use disorder, to expand access to the eRecovery solution supporting patients with substance use disorder, according to a news release.
People enrolled with Thrive’s services have access to virtual support through their smartphones and the new eRecovery solution includes the Connections app to reduce isolation, helping patients adhere to a treatment and recovery plan, the release stated.
“It’s essential that recovery support reaches patients where they are,” Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health, said in the release. “That means getting support tools like the Connections app in individuals’ hands as they leave treatment facilities, start outpatient care, or even pre-treatment. We’re proud to partner with the team at Thrive – the perfect complement to our technology.”