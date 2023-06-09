University Hospitals has hired three new chief nursing officers for its Ahuja Medical Center, Beachwood and TriPoint, and Lake West locations, according to a news release from the hospital system.
Danielle Sindelar was named chief nursing officer of UH Beachwood and TriPoint; Anthony Stachnik was named chief nursing officer of UH Lake West; and Lindsey Colangelo was named chief nursing officer of Ahuja Medical Center.
Colangelo has been a nurse for 11 years and in nursing leadership roles since 2016. She has held multiple leadership roles at Ahuja Medical Center, including as an assistant nurse manager in medical/surgery, nurse manager of the emergency department and nursing operations manager. In her most recent role as community director for the Center of Emergency Medicine at UH Cleveland Medical Center, Colangelo supported UH’s 12 community emergency departments and helped to improve employee engagement and satisfaction throughout the emergency departments by developing recognition awards and orientation programs, according to the release.
“Lindsey is an influential nurse with a transformational leadership style,” Ashley Carlucci, chief nursing officer of the UH East and West Markets, said in the release. “She is well-known for engaging employees and fostering strong relationships with colleagues, and we’re confident that her robust leadership experience will help us continue to advance our mission, vision and values throughout the health system.”
Percival Kane Jr., chief operating officer of Ahuja Medical Center, said in the release they were “pleased” to find a chief nursing officer that was already a UH employee. Colangelo was also honored with the Faces of Care outstanding nurse award from the Greater Cleveland Nurses Association in 2019 and UH’s Clinical Nurse Excellence Award in 2013. She is a graduate of The University of Akron and Chamberlain University, and lives in Aurora.
“Lindsey’s expertise in clinical operations, change management, innovation and process improvement will help us advance into the major next chapter of the hospital with our Phase 2 expansion project opening in June. Our leadership team looks forward to having her rejoin us at UH Ahuja,” he said.
Sindelar most recently served as director of the Center of Emergency Medicine at UH Cleveland Medical Center, and has had strategic and operational oversight for the Level 1 trauma center, a 10-bed clinical decision unit and two freestanding emergency departments throughout the last five years, the release said. She was also the nurse leader for the inpatient nursing supervisors and office coordinators for adult critical care and medical/surgical areas. Prior to her work in emergency medicine, she spent a decade as a nurse manager in the Neurological Institute’s Adult Medical/Surgical Neuro Step Down and Adult Epilepsy Monitoring Units. Throughout her tenure, she worked as a clinical research nurse and lead magnet project facilitator.
Sindelar is a graduate of Niagara University and Kent State University, and holds a certification in medical surgical nursing. She is on the board for Rec2Connect.
Stachnik, a graduate of Lakeland Community College in Kirtland, Ohio University in Athens and the UH Leadership Institute, began his career at UH Cleveland Medical Center in 2003 as a critical care bedside nurse in the cardiovascular intensive care unit and rapid response team, according to the release. He has served in management roles over the last 13 years, most recently as an acute care nursing director for inpatient floors, critical care and UH system dialysis services.
Stachnik has also received recognition from the Greater Cleveland Nurses Association, and is active in the Euclid community where he coaches baseball, serves as commissioner of a community baseball league and has been honored as citizen of the year, the release said.
“Danielle and Anthony bring strong nursing leadership attributes to support our frontline caregivers in enhancing patient experience and quality of care,” Carlucci said in the release. “These leaders are dedicated to providing excellence in human caring through high quality interactions and by providing healthy work environments. They are also immersed in local organizations and strive to better their communities. Our UH East Market leadership team is honored to have them join us.”
Robyn Strosaker, president and chief operating officer of UH Beachwood, Lake West and TriPoint Medical Centers, said in the release, both Sindelar and Stachnik are “strong nursing leaders” who bring a “wide breadth of strategic and operational excellence, and a strong track record of success to our community hospitals.”
“We look forward to this next chapter with Danielle and Anthony’s leadership in our East Market hospitals,” she said.