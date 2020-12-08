University Hospitals will join Western Reserve Hospital as a minority partner.
Western Reserve Hospital Partners, which is the founder and majority owner of Western Reserve Hospital, consists of more than 100 primary care physicians and specialists from Northeast Ohio. UH will have a minority interest in the Cuyahoga Falls-based independent, physician-owned hospital.
“We look forward to the benefits of this new relationship with University Hospitals, and the opportunity to deliver our one-of-a-kind healthcare experience to even more patients across the region,” Dr. Robert Kent, president and CEO of Western Reserve Hospital, said in a news release. “Since day one we have been working to increase access to a higher level of care services for our local communities, and this collaboration with University Hospitals will allow us to further that work by bringing even greater clinical sophistication to Summit County.”
In the news release, University Hospitals President Dr. Cliff Megerian said UH is pleased to extend care close to home for its Summit County patients through its new relationship with Western Reserve, which he described as, “a hospital that has demonstrated excellence and shares our vision to provide the most advanced care, compassion and value.”
“The affiliation will lead to expanded services and more options for patients at Western Reserve Hospital and better access to the quaternary care and clinical trials available through our academic medical center,” Megerian said.
UH will work with Western Reserve Hospital’s board of directors, physicians, leadership and employees to bring investments and cost efficiencies that will benefit Summit County, including enhancements to facilities, equipment and services, according to the release. UH will also provide technology, practices, clinical research and other initiatives that will complement and grow Western Reserve Hospital’s clinical programs.