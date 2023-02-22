The Cleveland Browns and University Hospitals announced an extension of their partnership for UH to serve as the official health care partner of the team. UH will provide a comprehensive, innovative and scientific-based approach to caring for Browns players, staff members and their families while also engaging with the Northeast Ohio community, according to a news release.
“We are proud to extend our partnership with University Hospitals, a national leader in overall health care and sports medicine and a pioneer in research,” said Dave Jenkins, Haslam Sports Group chief operating officer, in the release. “Their network of highly skilled doctors, physicians and dedicated staff deliver exceptional results, making them a valuable asset to our community and team since our partnership started in 2014.”
“Player health and safety is paramount in professional sports, and UH’s medical experts, led by Dr. Voos, have offered tremendous assistance to our athletic training staff. As importantly, UH extends that level of high-quality care to all of our staff members, Browns fans and Northeast Ohio, as well as shares our passion for giving back to the community.”
UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute specialists at UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood will continue to offer care on the sidelines during practices and games, both home and away.
“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the Browns,” Voos, head team physician for the Browns and the Jack and Mary Herrick Distinguished chair in Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, said in the release. “Our collaboration on groundbreaking medical approaches enhances the well-being of each player on and off the field. Developing and executing this level of care makes us better medical providers for all our patients, pee-wee to pro.”