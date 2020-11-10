The American Heart Association presented University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center with all four of its highest awards for stroke care, making the Cleveland medical center the first hospital in Ohio to earn the achievement, according to a news release.
Stroke is the fifth cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
The 2020 awards, highlighting UH’s comprehensive, research-based stroke care, especially for patients with Type 2 diabetes, include Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus, Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus, Target: Stroke Honor Roll Advanced Therapy and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
“These awards speak to the excellence of the stroke program at UH,” said Dr. Nicholas Bambakidis, vice president and director of UH Neurological Institute. “Under the guidance of Dr. Anthony Furlan and Dr. Cathy Sila, the stroke program has grown and expanded to its current state as a world-class program. These awards reflect the hard work of the past decade of all members of the UH stroke team.”
The multi-level awards focus on different parts of stroke care, according to the release. Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll means hospitals ensure Type 2 diabetes patients get the most modern, evidence-based treatment after being hospitalized with stroke. The Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award is presented to hospitals that guarantee stroke patients receive proper treatment using nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the most recent scientific evidence. Target: Stroke Honor Roll-Elite Plus recognizes how quickly medical staff administer an IV of the stroke-clot buster tPA. Target: Stroke Honor Roll Advanced Therapy means the hospital provides quick diagnosis and treatment of severe stroke patients in need of a thrombectomy procedure that would remove a blood vessel blockage that’s causing the stroke.
“We are extremely proud to receive this recognition from the American Heart Association and particularly proud that we are the first and only hospital in Ohio to have achieved this designation,” said Sila, chair of the department of neurology at UH Cleveland Medical Center and director of the UH System stroke program. “We have worked diligently over the past 12 years to provide the highest levels of stroke care and education to the residents of Northeast Ohio.”
UH Cleveland Medical Center was also Northeast Ohio’s first hospital to meet The Joint Commission’s standards for Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification.