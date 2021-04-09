University Hospitals is debuting its first University Hospitals Comprehensive Pain Center at UH Parma Medical Center.
According to a news release, the addition of the pain center aims to give patients struggling with chronic pain management more options. Treatment at the new center builds on existing treatments for chronic pain management, such as injections, spinal cord stimulators and infusion therapy, with the addition of the UH Connor Integrative Health Network, offering chiropractic care, lifestyle and integrative health medical consults, massage therapy and guided meditation to complement current pain management. Additionally, the center also offers physical and occupational therapy, behavioral health and addiction services.
“Our dedicated team of physicians and clinicians are already experienced in helping patients struggling with pain,” Brian Monter, COO of UH’s West Market, which includes UH Parma Medical Center, said in the release. “To enhance our care offerings, we recently recruited new physicians with decades of experience in treating patients with pain. I am confident that their expertise, combined with the multi-disciplinary slate of clinical practitioners available through the Center, will provide our community with an unmatched program that’s desperately needed.”
UH Parma Medial Center also served as one of the first launch sites for Thrive ED, a peer-support program linking ED patients to substance abuse treatments.
“Opioids still serve as a necessary pain management option in some cases, but we need to ensure other options are explored which is why we are addressing the crisis holistically and creating this compassionate care model,” Jeanne Lackamp, director of the UH Pain Management Institute and Vice chair, department of psychiatry, UH Cleveland Medical Center, said in the release. “Creating our first comprehensive pain center at UH Parma gives us the chance to demonstrate innovation in partnership with an existing group of renowned providers.”
While services will primarily be offered at UH Parma Medical Center, some services will also be available at the North Royalton Family YMCA as well as virtually. Appointments can be made by calling the center at 440-743-4333.
UH Parma Medical Center is at 7007 Powers Blvd. in Parma.