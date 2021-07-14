University Hospitals is one of the first hospitals in the nation and the first in Northesat Ohio to administer cardiac contractility modulation therapy, according to a news release from UH.
Dr. Ivan Cakulev performed the first CCM therapy device procedure in Northeast Ohio in May.
“CCM therapy is a breakthrough therapy option for heart failure patients that is intended to help them feel better, so they can once again do the things they love,” Cakulev said in a news release. “Our team at University Hospitals is passionate about bringing hope to patients who are suffering and CCM therapy is another way to provide relief and improve symptoms for heart failure patients.”
CCM therapy is intended to improve contraction of the heart, allowing more oxygen-rich blood to reach the body. It works by delivering timed electrical pulses to the heart and can be used in conjunction with medications and other heart failure therapies.
“UH is at the forefront of innovation and this is just another example of that,” said Dr. Mehdi Shishehbor, president of UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, in the release. “When we discover and evaluate new technology, we open doors to more treatment options for our patients, which we hope will lead to better care and optimal outcomes.”
CCM therapy was developed by Impulse Dynamics based in Marlton, N.J.