The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and Ohio Emergency Management Agency announced Jan. 11 that $15,375,666 in federal funding has been made available to University Hospitals Health Systems for costs related to the state’s response to COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds provided by FEMA will reimburse the hospital system for costs to provide overtime labor, facility disinfection, personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing and therapeutics, medical equipment, supplies and security, according to a news release.
“FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an important resource for state and local governments, jurisdictions, and eligible private non-profits to cover eligible COVID-19 expenses,” Moises Dugan, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5, said in the release. “This grant has helped ensure necessary medical services and equipment are available to fight this virus and protect the lives of Ohioans.”
The program provides funding to different entities for the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged infrastructure and costs incurred for emergency actions taken to protect lives or property.
“I would like to thank FEMA Region 5 for its continued funding support to not only University Hospitals Health Systems in Cleveland, but to the entire state of Ohio,” Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick said in the release. “FEMA’s ongoing support ensures that Ohio hospitals can continue to operate in this COVID environment, and provide medical services to Ohioans, efficiently and effectively.”