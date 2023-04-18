University Hospitals has invested $25.5 million to enhance UH Lake West and TriPoint Medical Centers to ensure high quality care for Lake County residents, according to a news release. The investments are built on its promise to expand and enhance services when Lake Health joined the UH health system, the release said.
“These important modernizations and upgrades are a result of the UH acquisition and build upon UH’s agreement to bring investments that will benefit the community, including enhancements to facilities, equipment and services,” Dr. Robyn Strosaker, president and chief operating officer of UH Lake Health Medical Centers, said in the release. “We also look forward to providing leading-edge technology, innovative practices, strong clinical research and other initiatives that will help us continue to complement and grow our hospitals.”
The modernization project at UH LakeWest Medical Center will include a new hybrid cardiac and vascular lab for UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, a high-complexity endoscopy/bronchoscopy suite for UH Digestive Health Institute, a renovation of the surgery waiting room and expansion of surgery areas and a relocation of hospital administration for easier access by visitors, the release said.
Later this year, the birthing center at UH TriPoint Medical Center will be renovated and a neonatal intensive care unit will be added and other renovations will also take place.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3lmylx3.