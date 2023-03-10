The University Hospitals Lake West Medical Center has been designated as a provisional Level 3 trauma center by the state of Ohio based on consultations with the American College of Surgery Verification, Review and Consultation Program, according to a news release.
“It’s crucial to deliver effective trauma care in the first hours after injury, and research shows 85 percent of all injuries can be safely cared for in a Level 3 Trauma Center,” Robyn Strosaker, president and chief operating officer of UH Lake Health Medical Centers, said in the release. “I’m very proud of our UH Lake West caregivers for securing this important designation. The ability to provide this level of care at UH Lake West will improve outcomes for patients in both Lake and Ashtabula counties.”
All Level 3 trauma centers have 24-hour immediate coverage by emergency medicine physicians and prompt availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists, incorporation of a comprehensive quality assessment program, development of transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a Level 1 or Level 2 trauma center, continued education of nursing and allied health personnel or the trauma team, involvement with prevention efforts and an active outreach program for its referring communities.
“Our community is in great hands should traumatic emergencies arise,” Strosaker said in the release. “If our patients need additional resources, we can provide life- and limb-saving resuscitative measures and stabilize patients for transfer to our Level One Trauma Center in downtown Cleveland.”