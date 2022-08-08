University Hospitals was designated as the first SpaceOAR Hydrogel Center of Excellence for its commitment to prostate cancer care and stellar genitourinary oncology team, according to a news release.
SpaceOAR is a device manufactured by Boston Scientific to reduce side effects for patients receiving radiotherapy for prostate cancer. After receiving FDA approval in 2015 UH Seidman Cancer Center became the first SpaceOAR placement in the country.
“We wanted to build a multidisciplinary program aimed to reduce side effects for men receiving radiation therapy and so rather than occasionally using the SpaceOAR Hydrogel, we really built a program around it about a year ago,” Dr. Daniel Spratt, the Vincent K. Smith Chair in radiation oncology and professor of the department of radiation oncology at UH Seidman Cancer Center and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Spratt built the program with urologic oncologist Dr. Jonathan Shoag, as well as registered nurses Renee Roebke and Christine Mack. Shoag places the SpaceOAR in patients before Spratt begins radiation therapy.
SpaceOAR is a gel made primarily of water and polyethylene glycol that is placed between the prostate and the rectum during a 10-minute procedure to create space and reduce the dose of radiation to the rectum during radiation treatment for prostate cancer. After the procedure, patients have no pain and can resume normal activities, and the gel dissolves three to six months later.
“The trial that got it FDA approved actually showed that zero percent of men had rectal side effects, which if you look historically especially with even older technologies, the rectal bleeding rates vary, but they were definitely a reason of pause and something we needed to discuss at length with patients,” Spratt said. “That was a major difference in choosing radiation therapy versus surgery.”
Patients that include the SpaceOAR as part of their treatment receive five radiation treatments over one and a half weeks rather than the historical 40 treatments given five days per week for eight weeks, Shoag, who specializes in the care and surgical management of men with genitourinary cancer, told the CJN. Shoag, a member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, is an associate professor of urology at UH Urology Institute and Case Western Reserve University and part of UH Seidman Cancer Center.
“I think the SpaceOAR is a big reason that we’re able to accomplish that with minimal toxicity, and it’s made getting radiation for prostate cancer a much more manageable thing for most of our patients, where the prostate cancer treatment is no longer having a major impact on their quality of life,” he said.
While reducing side effects and giving patients a better quality of life, the newer SpaceOAR Hydrogel Vue used at UH saves costs to patients by not needing a second MRI, Spratt said, adding that it is covered by the majority of insurances.
Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in American men, effecting more than 3.1 million men in the country. UH Seidman Cancer Center treats thousands of prostate cancer patients every year and the majority of patients receiving radiation therapy include the SpaceOAR in their treatment.
“SpaceOAR is a component of a really comprehensive prostate cancer care at UH,” Shoag said. “Our designation as a center of excellence in this regard is a reflection of the work we have put in with a really great multidisciplinary team to give really spectacular prostate cancer care for patients.”
University Hospitals consists of 23 hospitals, 15 of which offer cancer services that serve the community
“Our mission very much is to provide the best patient experience, and again, if that’s our goal than the people locally are going to reap the benefit, but it’s also going to attract people from all over,” Spratt said.