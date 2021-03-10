University Hospitals was recently recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.
This is the ninth year University Hospitals has received this recognition and is one of even honorees in the health care providers’ category. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized from 22 countries and 47 industries. The award underscores an ongoing institutional commitment to lead with integrity and prioritize ethical business practices.
“The past year has been a challenging experience for our health system, our community, the nation and the world,” said UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian, in a news release, “Health care providers were asked to answer the call following the outbreak of COVID-19, and I am extremely proud of the way our people at UH stepped up with courage and compassion to deliver testing, vaccines and care for patients. Our caregivers maintained high professional and ethical standards as they delivered the highest quality care to our patients and became a beacon of hope for our community.”
“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich said in the release. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve.”