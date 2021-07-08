University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University are conducting a clinical research study to learn whether skin or tissue samples can be used to distinguish Lewy body dementia from other type of dementia and from non-dementia individuals.
Lewy body dementia is comprised of Parkinson’s disease dementia and dementia with Lewy bodies. It is the second most common type of progressive dementia, according to a news release.
This study will use skin punch biopsy to see if it can be used to diagnose and even measure the severity of these conditions.
Researchers are seeking volunteers with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and participants without neurological disease to take part in the study.
Participants would attend one study visit for a physical and neurological examination and assessment of their dementia symptoms. A second visit would be needed for participants to provide small skin samples and/or a nasal swab.
For more information, contact Elisar Khawan at 216-844-2493 or Elisar.Khawan@UHhospitals.org.