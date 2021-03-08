People in the Ohio Department of Health’s Phase 1C and Phase 2 groups are now able to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments with University Hospitals.
Phase 1C includes individuals who have additional medical conditions that may increase their risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19; and Ohioans who work in certain occupations, including childcare, funeral and law enforcement and correction services. Phase 2 includes individuals who are age 60 and older. Individuals in Phase 1B, which includes Ohioans ages 65 and up, or Ohioans born with or have early childhood conditions that carried into adulthood which put them at risk for adverse COVID-19 outcomes, can still pre-register. A full list of these conditions can be found at bit.ly/2O4M5fc.
Once a patient is registered, University Hospitals will contact them via text or email when appointment times become available for their group, providing a phone number for the patient to speak to the provider. Patients without internet access can call 216-844-3339. Vaccines are being distributed by appointment only.
Patients are not able to choose which vaccine they receive, but they will be informed about the type they are receiving. Patients will be given the option to defer their appointment based on this information.
For up-to-date information on vaccine and vaccine distribution information, or to pre-register for an appointment, visit bit.ly/3uTkIFD.
University Hospitals is based in Cleveland, comprised of a network of 20 hospitals.