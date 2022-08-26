University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital was recognized as one of the Best Children’s Hospital for 2022-23 by U.S. News and World Report, according to a news release.
UH Rainbow ranked No. 25 out of 90 hospitals evaluated, No. 3 in Ohio and No. 7 in the Midwest. In addition, it ranked among the nation’s top 50 children’s hospitals in nine medical and surgical specialties, including neonatology, diabetes and endocrinology, orthopedics, pulmonology, cancer, nephrology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, urology and cardiology and heart surgery.
“Each year, these rankings are a testament to our incredibly talented team of caregivers,” Patti DePompei, the president of UH Rainbow and UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital and Rainbow Babies and Children’s Foundation Chair in Leadership and Innovation, said in the release. “Their unwavering devotion to our patients and their families near and far, in person and in these last year’s virtually is truly something to behold.”
The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed to assist patients, their families and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions, according to the release.