University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland is the first in the world to use the Pulse platform to perform a pediatric spine surgery, according to a news release.
Using the technology, which is designed to increase safety, efficiency and procedural reproducibility of surgical outcomes in spine surgery, Dr. Michael Glotzbecker, division chief of pediatric orthopedic surgery at UH Rainbow, completed a posterior spinal fusion on a 12-year-old girl with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. In a single platform, it integrates radiation reduction, imaging enhancement, rod bending, navigation, intraoperative neuromonitoring and spinal alignment tools.
“We are thrilled to offer this remarkable new technology to our patients, as navigational platforms like Pulse are truly the future of surgery,” Glotzbecker, who is also the George H. Thompson Distinguished Chair in Pediatric Orthopaedics and an associate professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, said in the release.
Pulse, developed by spine-focused technology company NuVasive, is the only enabling technology with the ability for utilization in 100% of spine procedures and throughout the entire operating room workflow. According to the release, the platform helps surgeons address some of the most common clinical challenges in spine surgery, like radiation exposure, nerve and spinal cord injury, or time spent in the operating room.
“As surgeons patient safety is our priority, and we are constantly looking to the latest, cutting-edge technology to enhance all areas of patient safety in the OR,” Glotzbecker said in the release. “We chose Pulse because of its impressive intraoperative imaging and navigation, combined with radiation reducing techniques that helps us provide the best outcomes for the children and young adults we care for each day.”
Adoption of the technology can lead to less invasive surgery, which leads to reduced OR time by up to an hour; saving of nearly $5,000 per patient in hospital costs; reduced time under anesthesia and lower intraoperative risks; and a reduced hospital stay, the release said.
For more information on the platform, visit nuvasive.com/eIFU.