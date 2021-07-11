University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital has been recognized as a best children’s hospital for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report. UH Rainbow ranks among the nation’s top 50 children’s hospitals in eight specialties, three of which rank in the nation’s top 25.
“Through unprecedented times and with unwavering devotion, our caregivers remain focused on the wellbeing of our patients and their families, from the most fragile of infants to teens and young adults,” said Patti DePompei, president of UH Rainbow and UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital. “To be included in the prestigious U.S. News & World Report rankings once again is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our talented team of health care professionals.”
UH Rainbow’s top ranked specialties include orthopedics, pulmonology, diabetes and endocrinology, cancer, urology, neonatology, nephrology and gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery.
The methodology uses measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.
