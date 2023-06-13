University Hospitals ranked 29 on a list of 30 of the most-trusted health care brands in the United States, according to a news release.
Despite working hard to serve its community, good feedback from an outside source is validating, Dr. Cliff Megerian, FACS, CEO of University Hospitals and the Jane and Henry Meyer Distinguished Chairman, said in the release.
“We work diligently to be the trusted hometown health care team for Northeast Ohio,” Megerian said in the release. “Validation of our work by outside parties like this let us know we are on the right track in serving communities.”
Monigle, one of the country’s largest independent brand consultancies, evaluated over 200 brands in Volume 6, focusing on healthcare, of its 2023 Humanizing Brand Experience study. The company polled 25,521 U.S. household health care decision-makers about their feelings toward health care and their perceptions of the industry brands between November and December 2022.