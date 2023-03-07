The International Cardio-Oncology Society awarded University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute a Center of Excellence designation for its ongoing support of cancer patients facing heart issues, according to a news release. This gold status certification recognizes the commitment to cardiology services for cancer patients whose life-saving treatments may cause cardiac problems.
“Cancer treatments often result in significant physiologic changes to cells in the heart muscle, and patients have better health outcomes when their heart is monitored,” Dr. Zeeshan Hussain, advanced heart failure, heart transplantation and cardio-oncology specialist with UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, said in the release. “Our cardio-oncologists are familiar with the medications, radiation treatments and immunotherapies oncology patients receive and how they may adversely affect their hearts, so we can proactively address any damage.”
The cardio-oncology program at UH provides care for 1,500 patients annually and between 60 to 100 new patients each month, the release stated. It strives to provide high quality and accessible care with same day appointment capability and an average time to appointment of less than one week.
“At UH, we know the importance of working well together across institutes and in an interdisciplinary fashion,” Dr. Mehdi Shishehbor, president of UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute and Angela and James Hambrick chair in Innovation, said in the release. “Receiving recognition for cardio-oncology shows our cardiology caregivers’ ability to work with our counterparts in oncology at UH Seidman Cancer Center to deliver the best quality care for patients.”