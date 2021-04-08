The COVID-19 pandemic increased demand for virtual medical appointments and University Hospitals in Cleveland announced April 6 it has selected Visuwell as its new principal telehealth vendor.
Visuwell, based in Nashville, Tenn., is a leader in enterprise virtual care delivery which enables health systems and provider groups to improve outcomes and decrease the total cost of care while meeting consumer demand.
UH pivoted to meet the needs of patients, expanding telehealth visits from approximately 11,000 encounters in 2019 to more than 400,000 in 2020, according to a news release.
As a secure, browser-based platform, Visuwell streamlines multiple aspects of telehealth visits, making the process easier and more efficient for everyone involved, and provides a complete patient experience, including HIPAA-compliant video conferencing, a virtual waiting room, screen sharing and multi-party visits, the release said.
“Telehealth is the future of medicine, but it also presents unique challenges,” said Stacy M. Porter, vice president, pediatrics, women’s health and consumer centric strategy at University Hospitals, said in the release. “Visuwell was evaluated and recommended by caregivers in departments across our health system. It provides key features and functionalities that meet UH’s standard of providing the highest quality care for patients.”
Visuwell CEO Sam Johnson said in the release, “UH is working hard to increase healthcare access without sacrificing convenience or quality of care. At Visuwell, we partner with organizations to develop tailored virtual care strategies, including telemedicine solutions to address health care’s biggest challenges, while providing them with a robust feature set and configurable options to help them successfully deliver virtual care for their patients. We are excited to work with an innovative organization like UH to expand their virtual care footprint and transform the telemedicine experience for providers and patients.”
UH said it plans to launch Visuwell with close to 100 providers in June with a goal of on-boarding all providers by early fall.