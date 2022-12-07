University Hospitals showcased the $531 million expenditures of its effort to address health and economic disparities in Northeast Ohio in its most recent Community Benefit Report covering 2021, according to a news release.
“Just as we have cured disease and innovated new standards of care over the decades, we have also steadfastly worked to address social determinants of health and the root causes of health inequities,” UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian, the Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair, said in the release. “We asked ourselves, what can we do differently so we have the ability to grow investment in our mission and our community, and have a more meaningful impact where needs are greatest, while at the same time, advancing our focus on health equity.”
UH follows the IRS guidelines to determine the amount allowed in community benefit contribution, according to the release. Its total benefit spending includes $279 million in Medicaid operating loss, $104 million in education and training, $65 million in research, $50 million in charity care and $33 million in community health improvement services, programs and support, the release stated.
“UH is the ‘hometown’ provider of healthcare, which means safeguarding access to those who have been historically underserved,” Megerian saidin the release. “We take seriously our mission: To Heal. To Teach. To Discover and work diligently to ensure it applies to all who live in the areas we serve.”
