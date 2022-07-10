University Hospitals and Northeast Ohio Medical University recently announced a five-year agreement that establishes oversight of financial investment and program development, effective July 1. The affiliation agreement aims to bring positive change to the health care workforce shortage that is impacting access to care locally and attentionally, according to a news release.
This expands on their affiliation that began in 2012 and included clinical rotations for NEOMED students enrolled in various specialties and UH’s support programs in NEOMED’s College of Graduate Studies, stated the news release.
“Collaboration, with a focus on diversity and innovation, is the only way to improve health for all communities, particularly in Ohio where health disparities continue to be a critical problem,” NEOMED president Dr. John Langell said in the news release. “This new level of collaboration between UH and NEOMED will allow us to provide a better educational experience, conduct more impactful research, and deliver better service to our communities.”
The program has many areas of collaboration which will increase the number of clinical rotations opportunities and practice experiences for NEOMED students at UH locations and invest in onsite facilities for students and faculty at the UH Cleveland Medical Center main campus.
“We expect NEOMED students who complete their rotations at UH will be more likely to join our health system or practice here in Northeast Ohio following their graduation,” Dr. Daniel Simon, academic and external affairs and chief scientific officer, said in the news release.
UH and NEOMED will also collaborate on research to develop practices and procedures that optimize research funding, including grant sponsorship, submission and compliance functions for joint research, the release said.