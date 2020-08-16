University Hospitals was awarded a $2.89 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
In alliance with St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, the grant, which will be provided over a period of five years, and will be used to create the Northeast Ohio Center for Addiction Research, Prevention and Education Collaborative.
The addiction psychiatry fellowship at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland will be expanded and extended alongside the long-standing St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s addiction medicine fellowship.
In a news release, Dr. Christina M. Delos Reyes, a psychiatrist and leader of UH’s system-wide strategy for addiction services, noted UH and St. Vincent have collaborated since 1990 to train psychiatrists and primary care physicians to care for patients and families with substance use disorders.
“The funding provided by this grant will dramatically increase the number of physicians being trained in addiction psychiatry and addiction medicine in Northeast Ohio, which will improve access to care for patients,” Reyes said in the release. “This grant is designed as a workforce development program that also emphasizes expanding addiction care to rural areas and integrating addiction care into primary care offices.”
Northeast Ohio has reduced the loss of lives attributable to opioid use disorders since reaching peak levels in 2017. However, overdose deaths recently spiked, underscoring the need to continue finding meaningful solutions.
The collaborative aims to improve quality of care for individuals with addictive disease, transform the addiction treatment workforce by targeting the needs of underserved communities, and expand telehealth services in rural counties in Northeast Ohio.
The funding provided by the grant will more than double the fellowship opportunities in addiction psychiatry and addiction medicine.
It will be led by Reyes and her team, alongside Dr. Theodore Parran and Dr. Christopher Adelman, directors of the accredited program at St. Vincent.
“The CARPE collaborative enables us to take the longstanding relationship between our two organizations to the next level,” Parran said in the release. “This dovetails nicely with St. Vincent’s transformation of our behavioral health service line to provide an integrated health model that takes a person-centered approach to care, and expands our service continuum to better meet the needs of the complex population we serve.”
Parran said the program will enable training from multiple sub-specialties such as psychiatry, internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, OB-GYN and emergency medicine to treat addiction.
“We believe this program will be a real game-changer because we will be able to provide a broader and richer training experience for both addiction psychiatry and addiction medicine fellows,” Parran said.