University Hospitals in Cleveland has received a $200,000 grant from the American Lung Association to study the long-term effects of COVID-19 and other viruses, according to a news release.
“There is an urgent need to better understand the pathobiology and both long-term and immediate clinical implications of SARS-CoV-2 viral infection that leads to COVID-19’s death rates,” Dr. Kenneth Remy, division of pulmonary/critical care and pediatric critical care at University Hospitals, principal investigator for this study, and Ellery Sedgwick Jr. chair and distinguished scientist in cardiovascular research, said in the release. “The pandemic showed us that we need to increase our knowledge about the potential emerging threat of other novel respiratory viruses. Thanks to this grant, UH will be at the forefront of this work.”
The grant spans over two years and will provide the funds for researchers to gain understanding of respiratory viruses, identify host factors, investigate regional and social factors relating to community spread of COVID-19 and find new ways to control the spread of the virus.
The University Hospitals team received the grant due to its excellence and productivity in the fields of surveillance and immune phenotyping, the release stated.