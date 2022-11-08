University Hospitals in Cleveland received awards from the American Heart Association, the American Medical Association and the American Diabetes Association recognizing their work with uncontrolled blood pressure and the relationship between diabetes, heart disease and stroke, according to a news release.
The American Heart Association and American Medical Association awarded UH with the Target: BP Gold+ Award, recognizing the hospital’s efforts to reduce high blood pressure and keep it controlled. The American Heart Association also awarded UH with the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Participant Award, recognizing the work it has done for patients with diabetes.
High blood pressure is a leading risk factor for strokes and heart attacks and many people living with high blood pressure do not have it under control, the release stated. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for people living with type 2 diabetes.
“Addressing blood pressure management is key for better cardiovascular health and is critical today, when heart disease and stroke continue to be leading causes of death for adults in the U.S.,” Dr. Todd Zeiger, who led this effort and at the time was quality medical director for the Primary Care Institute at University Hospitals, said in the elease. “Receiving this recognition is a testament to the community that when they trust University Hospitals with their health, they will receive quality care.”
Primary Care Institute physicians work to help patients control their diabetes and blood pressure.
“At UH, we’re committed to optimizing care for the entire population of patients we serve, keeping them well and out of the hospital,” said Dr. Peter Pronovost, chief quality and clinical transformation officer at University Hospitals, said in the release. “On our journey to zero harm, we are working diligently to ensure all patients have their blood pressure controlled. We’re grateful to our primary care and other providers who’ve played such a significant role in making this happen – as well as their patients who’ve committed to pursuing a healthier lifestyle.”