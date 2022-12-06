The Samaritan Hospital Foundation has awarded University Hospitals Medical Center a $10 million grant toward patient care and services.
“Samaritan Hospital Foundation’s investment into the community will expand services at UH Samaritan Medical Center, ensuring patients and families in Ashland and surrounding counties can access the high-quality, compassionate care they need from their hometown hospital,” University Hospitals CEO Dr. Cliff A. Megerian, the Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair, said in a news release.
The supplemental grant will help advance initiatives to meet growing demand at the medical center, and some proposed projects include an expansion of the hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center infusion center and a renovation of primary care facilities and surgical space, according to the release.
“UH Samaritan Medical Center is Ashland County’s only hospital,” Paul R. Myers, chair of the Samaritan Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, said in the release. “This community deserves a hometown hospital that reflects the pride, self-reliance and dedication to others that define the people who call Ashland and our neighboring counties home. Our foundation exists to support the mission of the hospital and, with this gift, we are doing our part to ensure local health care needs are met.”
University Hospitals community health needs assessments identified critical health issues in the area as high rates of chronic disease such as heart disease, diabetes and arthritis, obesity and mental health issues, the release stated.
“Continuing the Foundation’s long track record of advocating for community health, the Board enthusiastically approved supplemental funding to address our community’s critical health needs,” Jack Vanosdall, vice chair of the Samaritan Hospital Foundation board of directors, said in the release. “Expanding services and enhancing the patient experience at UH Samaritan will ensure residents don’t have to choose between quality and proximity.”
Sylvia Radziszewski, chief operating officer at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center, said in the release, “Samaritan Hospital Foundation is a trusted community leader in health care philanthropy and we are beyond grateful for their tremendous generosity. The need here is great; our collective hope is that this wonderful gift will inspire other community members to join in supporting these important initiatives. Together, we can better serve this community.”
