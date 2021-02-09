University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland is the first site in Ohio and the second in the United States with EOSedge, the new low dose 2D/3D full body imaging system from EOS imaging, according to a news release.
With the installation of EOSedge for orthopedic care, UH will offer adult patients and pediatric patients at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s a combination of low dose exams, high-resolution images and the ability to generate 3D models.
“EOSedge allows our physicians to evaluate global alignment for spine conditions, which is key to patient outcomes such as improved function and quality-of-life,” said Dr. James Voos, chair of the department of orthopedics at University Hospitals, in the release. “With high resolution images, full body views and 3D capabilities, EOSedge will undoubtedly enhance our ability to care for patients. Furthermore, because of the system’s open design, patients should benefit from an efficient and modern imaging experience.”
Dr. Michael Glotzbecker, division chief of pediatric orthopedic surgery at UH Rainbow, said, in the release, “As pediatric orthopedists, we are thoughtful about how many and what type of X-rays we order for children. EOS is a new technology that allows us to get better X-rays with significantly less radiation than traditional X-rays. For scoliosis and other spine conditions, it can give us a better 3D understanding of the spine, which helps us in providing the best, and safest, treatment for the kids we take care of. Patients often will be willing to travel further to be seen, in order to get the benefit of this technology.”
The department of orthopedic surgery at UH and UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s continues to invest in new technologies to provide safe and high quality care to treat patients in Northeast Ohio, the release stated. The EOS technology protects children and adults while producing state-of-the-art images for treatment.