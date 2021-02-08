Ursuline College in Pepper Pike announced its Breen School of Nursing and Health Professions is offering a new master’s degree program in integrative wellness studies with classes starting in May. The program is Ohio’s only master’s degree program in wellness, according to a news release.
“We’re calling this degree program a curated Master of Arts in integrative wellness studies, because students select, or curate, a variety of courses and practical experiences that together will empower them to help others improve their lives,” said Kathryn M. LaFontana, Ursuline College vice president for academic affairs, in a news release.
Integrative wellness Master of Arts students can choose one of five specialties and earn a micro-credential in that area, as well as the master’s degree. The offered specialties include financial wellness, integrative health and wellness, longevity wellness, mental performance, and spiritual and social wellness.
For more information about the new program, visit ursuline.edu/wellnessma.