ValueHealth, LLC, will develop a multi-specialty surgery center in Medina in a joint partnership with University Hospitals of Cleveland.
The Medina facility will use ValueHealth’s hyperspecialty total joint program, Muve, which includes a proven recovery model to reduce risk for patient readmission and post-operative complications, according to a news release. The facility will also provide cardiology, pain management, and ear, nose and throat procedures.
“We are very excited about the relationships ValueHealth will be bringing to our patients and communities,” said Dr. Eric Beck, University Hospitals COO. “University Hospitals is committed to delivering the highest quality health care and superior clinical outcomes. ValueHealth’s hyperspecialized, purpose-built model will optimize how we deliver care and improve value to the local communities.”
ValueHealth CEO Don Bisbee said in the release, “Physician alignment is a core tenet of our business model. We expect to complete physician syndication by the end of May, and we know that the Medina ASC presents a great opportunity for physicians who want to deliver high-quality care in a setting that’s optimized for both patients and providers while also remaining within their community.”