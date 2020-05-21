Advertorial
VNTG Home, voted Best of Cleveland’s furnishings destination, is celebrating their 3rd birthday. Since opening in May 2017, VNTG Home has served more than 15,000 customers, sold over 5,000 pieces of loved before furniture, reupholstered more than 1200 pieces of furniture, and designed or staged over 300 homes.
Megan Featherston, Owner and CEO, shares “We’ve grown by learning and listening to our customers. Today we have expanded our operations to a 60,000 square foot warehouse located at 1235 Marquette Street. I am incredibly proud of the team that has journeyed with VNTG Home since opening.”
For you readers who haven’t experienced VNTG Home, mark your calendar for a treasure hunt at their magical warehouse. The warehouse is literally stacked full of vintage furniture, just waiting to be re-loved and reupholstered. Enjoy browsing over 800 fabrics. You can watch the artisans reupholster furniture too.
VNTG Home’s services help clients clean out their homes, liquidate their furnishings and stage homes for real estate sale. The results VNTG Home clients achieve are extraordinary. Statistics include much shorter time on the market and higher than average sales prices.
Featherston also learned early that many clients who liquidate their furnishings need to sell their homes and often don’t have the free resources to remodel them to achieve a competitive sale price. Problem solved. This year the VNTG portfolio expanded. Welcome VNTG Place, Ltd., an eco-chic design and real estate development company. The new VNTG company, VNTG Place, not only remodels homes but they buy homes too.
No matter what chapter you’re in, new homeowner or downsizer, the VNTG enterprise has the answer. VNTG Home, “Live Beautifully” says it all.
VNTG Home
1235 Marquette St.
Cleveland OH 44114
216-505-4322
VNTG Place
Explore our properties and services: vntgplace.com
216-685-7555